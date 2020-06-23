Online petition set up for dog shot by deputy

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An online petition is calling for justice after a Lea County deputy fatally shot a dog. The sheriff’s office says the deputy went to investigate a home in Hobbs earlier this month, and he open fire when he believed the dog was going to attack him.

A Change.org petition says the deputy unjustly shot the dog and it calls for proper law enforcement training in situations that involved animals. At last check, the petition has more than 1,300 signatures.

