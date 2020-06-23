News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
1  of  2
Live Now
Fauci, health officials testify on coronavirus crisis
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Online petition set up for dog shot by deputy

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An online petition is calling for justice after a Lea County deputy fatally shot a dog. The sheriff’s office says the deputy went to investigate a home in Hobbs earlier this month, and he open fire when he believed the dog was going to attack him.

A Change.org petition says the deputy unjustly shot the dog and it calls for proper law enforcement training in situations that involved animals. At last check, the petition has more than 1,300 signatures.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss