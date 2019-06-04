Online court system aims to save users time, money Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's now more convenient to settle some civil cases in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Supreme Court is launching a new free Online Dispute Resolution service to help settle unpaid debt lawsuits.

Chief Justice Judith Nakamura says there are 31,000 cases across the state like this each year. A negotiator will work with each party in the case to reach an agreement without them going to court.

The Chief Justice says states like Utah, Texas and Michigan have seen promising results from these online systems. The pilot program will roll out this month in six New Mexico counties.