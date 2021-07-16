Online auditions now accepted for Zozobra 2021 national anthem

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe has announced that auditions are now being accepted to sing the national anthem at the 97th Burning of Zozobra this September. The burning will take place on Friday, September 3 and auditions are open to anyone in the U.S.

“People come to Santa Fe from all over to witness the Burning of Zozobra, so we decided to open our National Anthem auditions to the entire country,” Zozobra National Anthem Chair Adan Gallegos said in a news release. “That way, if someone is coming here from New York to see him burn, they could also have a chance to sing the National Anthem to kick off this iconic event.”

To audition, you are asked to do the following:

Make a video recording of yourself singing the National Anthem.

Register on the Zozobra website.

Upload your Video to any of these platforms: YouTube: (Private Link is acceptable) Vimeo: (Private Link is acceptable ) Facebook Upload with Hashtag #Sing4Gloom Instagram TV (IGTV) upload with Hashtag #Sing4Gloom

Copy and paste your video link into the registration form.

The deadline to submit auditions is Friday, August 13 at 11 p.m. For more information, visit burnzozobra.com/national-anthem.