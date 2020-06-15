Online auditions now accepted for Zozobra 2020 National Anthem

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe has announced the first-ever, 96th Burning of Zozobra online video National Anthem auditions. This year’s burning will be broadcast live on television and will also have a webcast online.

Th pageant will take place at Fort Marcy Park however, there will be no crowd this year. The National Anthem will be part of the live boadcast.

To audition you are asked to do the following:

Make a video of yourself singing the National Anthem

Register online at burnzozobra.com/National Anthem

Upload your video any of of the following platforms YouTube: (Private link is acceptable) Vimeo: (Private link is acceptable) Facebook upload with the hashtag #Sing4Gloom Instagram TV (IGTV) upload with hashtag #Sing4Gloom

Copy and Paste your video link into the registration form

The deadline to submit your video is Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. Those auditioning are asked to take note of all details in the registration form.

Attendance at the Wednesday, September 2, 2020 rehearsal is mandatory. Judging will happen after all entries have been received by the panel of judges.

Judges will join together online and will vote on their choice before making the final decision on who will be the 2020 Zozobra National Anthem singer. A runner-up will also be named who must agree to attend the rehearsal and must be available as an alternate if the winner can’t perform.

The Kiwanis Club states that in order to provide a safe environment for the singer, they will have supplies of PPE, hand sanitizer as well as hand washing stations available onsite. The singer will also be provided with a meal before the performance.

Due to health circumstances, the singer will only be able to have one guest with them at Zozobra. For questions regarding the audition process, you can contact the Zozobra National Anthem chair, Adan V. Gallegos Jr. at nationalanthem@burnzozobra.com.

