Online auction, golf tournament to benefit Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From the moment a New Mexico child is diagnosed with cancer, the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is there to help by providing the day-to-day needs to alleviate the emotional and financial burdens of childhood cancer. There are a number of upcoming fundraisers that are in support of the fund.

The annual Erin Trujeque Memorial Auction will again be held online this year. The auction features over 100 items such as jewelry and even art from CCFNM patients. The items can be viewed online and the auction will go live Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. and end on Friday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m.

The Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament will be running alongside the auction and be taking place at the UNM Championship Golf Course. Slots are still open to register online.