Online applications for fuelwood permits now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Thursday people can now submit applications for a fuelwood permit online. Since June 1 customers have had to call one of the Santa Fe National Forest offices to buy a permit but now you can submit a request online. You will receive a call back from a customer service representative to complete the transaction. The $20 permit is good for up to ten cords, double the previous limit of five.

When a customer service representative calls back, you should have ready the following:

Full name and proof of identification, i.e., state-issued driver’s license number

Mailing address

Vehicle information, including make, model and license plate number

Valid credit card number

The Forest Service says the online request requires an email, full name and phone number. They also say to not include your credit card information but do name the district where you expect to collect fuelwood. The Forest Service says dead-and-down permits, which expire on December 31, 2020, are valid on the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas. They also say to follow all federal guidelines and state public health orders, including social distancing and limits on group size, when collecting fuelwood.

For fuelwood maps or more information, click here.

