CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police said they haven’t arrested the suspect in a robbery case. However, authorities announced they think they know who it is.

Police in Clovis said on December 8, there were three thefts at three different Allsups locations. They occurred between 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Three calls were made to law enforcement about the incidents.

Clovis Police Department (CPD) said they were called about two juveniles that stole alcohol from an Allsups in the 300 block of N. Prince. One of the juveniles reportedly fired a firearm in the parking lot.

The second call made to law enforcement was from someone living in the area of 14th and Norris. They reported they heard gunshots and someone yelling. Police responded to the Allsups in the 1400 block of N. Norris Street, and two clerks there said two juveniles stole alcohol from the store. The clerks said they didn’t hear any gunshots, and there were no threats made to them during the shoplifting incident. No bullet casings were found at this scene.

The final call was to report a robbery and shots fired. The clerks at an Allsups in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street said a juvenile boy took two 12-packs of alcohol. As he was leaving, the store clerk confronted the juvenile. He allegedly struck the clerk with one of the cases of alcohol. One gunshot was reported and said to have been fired when they were leaving the store’s property.

Police said they’ve identified one of the juveniles as Daryl Motley, 13, of Clovis. He has an active warrant for his arrest for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, minor in possession of alcohol, battery, and shoplifting.

CPD reported the boy’s mom said she doesn’t know where he is, and it’s unknown who the other juvenile was.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact CPD at 575-769-1921.