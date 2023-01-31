RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by RRPD, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to investigate what they say was criminal activity.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, things escalated leading to an officer fatally shooting the suspect. Officials say no officers were injured in the incident and there is no threat to the public. Police say there is an active investigation into the incident. No other details are available at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as more information is available.