ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was shot during a protest Thursday outside the Rio Arriba County building in Española, where officials had planned to place a statue of Juan de Oñate.

New Mexico State Police say a suspect is in custody and the person shot was taken to the hospital with injuries. Information is limited at this time.

New Mexico State Police are assisting the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office in the shooting investigation.

The statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate that was removed in 2020 and put in storage was supposed to be put back on display this week. However, it was postponed amid protests.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.