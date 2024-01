MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition after a single engine plane went off the runway at the Moriarty Airport Tuesday morning.

The Moriarty Fire Department responded to the airport around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a crash. MFD says a single engine private aircraft had gone off the runway. They say one person was out the aircraft and fuel was leaking from the plane. One person was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.