ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, June 24, the Alamogordo Fire Department was called to Gray Street for a structure fire. One person was trapped inside the fire and died as a result.

Police arrived at the scene first and found a mobile home that was engulfed in flames. According to the fire department, there were reports of a possible entrapment in the fire.

One victim was pulled from the fire, and although life-saving measures were taken, they passed away. No other injuries have been reported from this structure fire.

The Fire Investigations Unit and detectives conducted an origin and cause investigation for the fire as well as a fire death investigation. The investigation revealed that the fire was accidental and the death was fire-related. The name of the victim has not been released.