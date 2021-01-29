One person dead after Kirtland mobile home fire

KIRTLAND, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities with the San Juan County Fire Department say one person is dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, Friday morning.

Officials say fire crews arrived on scene to a single wide mobile home on fire around 7:39 a.m. Those evacuated told firefighters there was an additional person suspected to be inside. After an initial attack, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire enough to perform a search and found an individual inside.

According to a press release, lifesaving measures were attempted on the person found, but they were unable to save them. Five other occupants of the house were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the San Juan County Joint Fire and Explosion Investigation Task Force, as well as members of the San Juan County Fire department and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.