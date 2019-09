RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a woman drove into a busy, popular restaurant in Ruidoso.

State Police say a 70-year-old woman was trying to back out of a parking lot when she drove through the Farley’s Food, Fun and Pub just before 7 p.m. The restaurant was full of people.

One person was killed, another was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third person was also injured.

Police are still trying to determine what happened.