New Mexico man arrested for stealing truckload of hemp

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County deputies arrested a crook with a truckload of what he thought were marijuana plants. Instead, they say the suspect stole a huge pile of hemp plants, which you can’t smoke.

Deputies were called out by the farmer who noticed the truck stopped near their fields over the weekend. The driver was charged with theft.

Marijuana plants and hemp plants do look very similar, and there is a lot of hemp being planted in the area. Authorities say most farmers have hired security to protect their crops, and they hope this arrest discourages others.