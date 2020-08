NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One man was found dead and another injured after an altercation in Eddy County. Deputies were called out to Illinois Camp Road near Artesia two nights about a burglary in progress when they say, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He told deputies he confronted 28-year-old Weston Bricker breaking into a car that broke down on the side of the road. Things got physical and shots rang out. Deputies later found Bricker dead in a nearby field.