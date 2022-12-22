NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash Wednesday, on Highway 62/180 east of Carlsbad. Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday and left 45-year-old Earl Burton dead.

NMSP says its investigation shows a 2015 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Burton, was going east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.