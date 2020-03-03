One injured following deputy-involved shooting near Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, March 1, 2020 near Gallup.

On Sunday around 11:30 p.m., a McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the Flying J gas station on I-40 near milepost 39 in reference to a call about a disorderly man. According to NMSP, the deputy arrived to find the man on the westbound off-ramp to I-40 near milepost 39.

During the encounter, the deputy fired his weapon and struck the man. NMSP says the man was transported to an area hospital and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy involved was uninjured.

At this time, many details regarding the incident are still under investigation including what led up to the shooting. Police are also still investigating details about the shooting.

The names of the individuals involved in the incident will not be released until interviews have been completed by NMSP.