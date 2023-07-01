VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, Valencia County Fire Department and New Mexico State Police responded to a rollover crash on Manzano Expressway.

Officials said one person was ejected from the vehicle and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

KRQE reached out to the Valencia County Fire Department to see what caused the accident and about the person who was ejected. They said the sheriff’s department is working on the case, and there is no update on the person’s condition.

The department reminded the public to use their seat belts.