NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash that occurred Thursday at around noon on I-40 eastbound, east of San Jon. Officials say a white Nissan Xterra was driving eastbound with six people inside, including the driver.

NMSP says for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car, and it rolled over. Two of the passengers were ejected during the incident. One of them, 18-year-old Kejuan Green of Sparks, Nevada, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Two other passengers were airlifted from the scene to receive medical treatment. NMSP says seatbelts were not used properly during the crash.