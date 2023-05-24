LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, May 23, at around 10:50 p.m. The crash involved a pickup truck and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) and took place on Highway 70, east of Hondo, NM.

The driver of the truck, 40-year-old Manuel Noriega, from Riverside, NM, was pulling out of a driveway when a CMV hit the truck on the driver’s side. Noriega died on the scene as a result of the crash.

A man and a woman, who were in the CMV, were flown to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions have not yet been released.