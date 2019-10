SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Red Cross is helping people left without a home after an apartment fire that killed one person in Santa Fe today.

Police say a neighbor reported the flames around 7:30 Saturday morning at the Los Pinones Apartments. Police say the woman who was found dead inside did not follow the neighbor’s instructions to leave the building.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.