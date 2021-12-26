One dead in San Juan County RV fire

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are investigating a camp trailer fire that is suspected to have caused one death. Officials say San Juan County Fire & Rescue crews responded around 3:00 a.m. Sunday to an RV on fire.
The trailer was located just north of NM 574 near Road 1300. When crews arrived, the RV was engulfed in flames.
According to a San Juan County press release, crews found one occupant dead as they fought the fire. The name of the victim or what caused the fire is unknown at this time.