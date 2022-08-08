NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal incident Sunday night in Mora County. Police say a vehicle drove onto a flooded road on NM 434. The victim has not been identified.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
- Trending: Liberty Tax Service sues Better Call Saul creators
- New Mexico: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
- Crime: APD identifies vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
- KRQE En Español: Abren nuevo centro médico en el suroeste de Albuquerque
Police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released at this time.