ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The crash was at the intersection of Warm Spring Blvd. and State Road 181 in Elephant Butte.

Police say their initial investigation shows a 2019 Volkswagen was going west on Warm Springs and for unknown reasons the Volkswagen drove into oncoming traffic at the intersection. The Volkswagen crashed into a 2013 Lexus, which was carrying four people.

One of the people in the Lexus, 62-year-old Kyd Kendrick, from Truth or Consequences, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Police say Kendrick appears to not have properly worn his seatbelt, the other three people in the Lexus were transported to a local hospital and their conditions are not known. NMSP say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The crash is being investigated by NMSP.