NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on May 1, to investigate a fatal crash on I-40, east of Tucumcari. NMSP say 18-year-old Diego Ignacio Castro Serrito suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Police say Serrito was driving a box truck and for unknown reasons left the road and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer. After hitting the tractor-trailer, Serrito was ejected from his vehicle and then struck by another vehicle. Serrito was pronounced dead on schene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and Serrito did not appear to be properly wearing a seatbelt. The crash is still being investigated by NMSP.