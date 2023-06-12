GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened east of Gallup. According to NMSP, Saturday a 2003 Chevy pickup truck was headed eastbound on I-40 around mile marker 39. They say the Chevy drove into the median and rolled onto Six Mile Canyon Road.

The driver of the truck and one of the passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Cesar Alfaro, 50, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, police say alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. No other information has been released at this time.