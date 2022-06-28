NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say one person is dead following a crash that happened on U.S. 62 south of Carlsbad Saturday. According to NSMP, a 2016 Chevy sedan driven by 21-year-old Eustacia Aislin Visona was heading east on Washington Ranch Road approaching the intersection with U.S. 62.

They say the Chevy then proceeded to cross the southbound lanes of U.S 62 to turn north onto U.S. 62. It was then hit by a 2020 Ford truck that was traveling in the southbound lane of U.S 62.

Visona was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. They also report that Visona was wearing a seatbelt. No other information about the crash has been released.