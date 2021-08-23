One dead after rollover crash in Lea County

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 43-year-old man from Hobbs was killed after a rollover crash near 643 Anthony Road, west of Bennett on Saturday afternoon. New Mexico State Police say a 2000 Ford pick-up truck, driven by Ruben Ponce Fuentes was traveling east on Anthony Road.

NMSP says the vehicle left the road, struck a dirt mound, and rolled. Fuentes was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

NMSP alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seatbelts were not properly utilized. They also say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. No other information was provided.

