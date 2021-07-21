One dead after multi-vehicle crash near Deming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is dead after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Luna County just east of Deming Tuesday night. New Mexico State Police say a 2006 Ford Explorer SUV, occupied by a 21-year-old female driver and two passengers, a 41-year-old female and a 13-year-old juvenile were traveling west on Interstate 10 near milepost 105 when their SUV sustained a tire blowout.

NMSP says the Ford came to a stop in the right lane and was struck by a Freightliner semi-truck that was traveling westbound. After the crash, the semi-truck overturned onto its side and was struck by two other semi-trucks also traveling westbound. NMSP says the driver of the Freightliner, 37-year-old Daniel Quintana, was pronounced dead on the scene.

NMSP says all three occupants in the Ford and the drivers of the other two semi-trucks involved were uninjured. NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seat belts appear to have been only used by all three semi-truck drivers. The crash is still under investigation. No other information was provided.

