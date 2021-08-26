One dead after fatal rollover in Chaves County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal rollover crash on U.S. 285, north of Roswell that happened on August 24. According to a news release, 2021 Mazda CX-5 SUV, driven by a 30-year-old-male from Midland, Texas, was traveling south on U.S.285. The Mazda then struck a guardrail, left the roadway and rolled.

NMSP says there were five people in the Mazda at the time of the crash. Two passengers Alvino Villa (20) of Midland, Texas and a 13-year-old teenager were both ejected from the vehicle. Police say Villa sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The 13-year-old’s injuries are unknown, however, he was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The driver and the two other passengers in the vehicle, a 42-year-old female from Texas, and a 12-year-old child sustained unknown injuries. NMSP reports that they all were transported to an area hospital in Roswell.

At this time NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor. They also report that seatbelts appear to have not been utilized by the two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. NMSP will continue to investigate the crash.

