Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (KRQE)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One suspect has died following a deputy-involved shooting with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning. New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident that took place at the intersection of Siler Road and Rufina Court.

NMSP reports that officers are uninjured. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.