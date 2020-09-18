Once upon a time there were 3 bears in Raton

New Mexico

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – This story feels like it should start with ‘once upon a time;’ three bears were caught on camera scrounging around outside a home in Raton. Thanks to Ernest Salas for sending News 13 this video. He says this has turned into a nightly routine.

