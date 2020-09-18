RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – This story feels like it should start with ‘once upon a time;’ three bears were caught on camera scrounging around outside a home in Raton. Thanks to Ernest Salas for sending News 13 this video. He says this has turned into a nightly routine.
Don’t Miss
- Once upon a time there were 3 bears in Raton
- AFR’s REM Team makes first of its kind rescue in Arizona
- Balloon Museum doubles down on exhibit cleaning
- Animal Welfare picks up piglets at local cemetery
- Interactive film wall at Sunport showcases New Mexico’s film industry