Oñate High School student killed in crash

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico community is mourning the loss of a high school student killed in a car crash over the weekend. Las Cruces Police say the deadly crash took place early Saturday morning on Bataan Memorial West and Tayvis Road.

Two vehicles were involved. Family and friends say the person killed was 18-year-old Luis Mendez however this information has yet to be confirmed by police.

Adolfo Gurrola-Romero was arrested for the crash and faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide and aggravated DWI.