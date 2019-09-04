OMI: El Prado fire ruled suspicious

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now calling the death of an archeologist in Taos suspicious.

The body of 80-year-old Jon Young was found in the pantry of his El Prado home after a fire in January. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, OMI found a circular hole resembling a bullet entry in Young’s head.

While pathologists say the defect was likely caused by the intense heat of the fire, they still haven’t been able to determine how the fire started.

The state fire marshal’s office says it does appear the fire started in more than one area indicating it may have been intentionally set. Young lived in the Taos area since the 70s. He worked as director of the Kit Marson Memorial Foundation and was an archeologist for the Carson National Forest.