RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Olympian Mariah Duran is returning to the state to help promote a new skate park. Duran won back-to-back gold medals at the X Games in 2018 for street skateboarding and competed at the 2021 Olympics.

Duran was in Red River Friday afternoon to dedicate Mallette Park’s new skate park. In addition to the skate park, the town added a pump track and new play equipment to the park.