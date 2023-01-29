ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque could soon be the home of a new Guinness world record holder. An old llama is looking to claim a unique title.

Dalia Llama is a local llama, and he’s looking to be crowned the world’s oldest living llama. He celebrated his 27th birthday, which puts him above the current record holder at 26 years old.

The average lifespan for llamas is about 20 years. The Straits family in the North Valley has owned him since 2007 and say he’s been a big part of their family ever since.

“He’s definitely a part of our family. He means a lot to us. My daughter and I were both born in Peru, and llamas, you know, we highly regard them because we live so closely with llamas, traditionally,” said owner Kee Straits.

The family has already started the application process to get him into the record books and are just waiting for everything to be finalized.

Dalia Llama celebrated his big day with cake and his best friend, a goat named Gelato, by his side.