SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Only 300 hotels in the country are part of the Historic Hotels of America. Three of them are in Santa Fe and just recently the Old Santa Fee Inn was added, making it the fourth to earn this title.

On the corner of Montezuma Avenue and Cerrillos Road, you’ll find the Old Santa Fee Inn. General Manager Amy Almodovar said their staff is what makes this place feel like home. “I’ve had staff here that have been working here with us for 20 years and with that said the dedication, that passion, the love that they have for the property because we all love this property,” said Almodovar.

When walking through the hallways of the inn, you’ll see Santa Fe’s Historic Culture. Almodovar said this is what brings their guests back over and over again.

“Most of my guests are repeated guests and as they walk in, they greet us like we’re home. This is home to a lot of my guests, especially to those that have been staying with us for many years. I’ve had guests that have been staying like 15 years ago and they come almost every single year,” said Almodovar.

When the inn opened its doors in the early 1900’s it had 43 rooms and throughout the years its been expanding currently they have 58 rooms. In 1991, La Fonda on the Plaza was the first hotel to make it on the list of Historic Hotels of America. Almodovar says being part of the list will help many businesses throughout the area because it will also bring more tourism.

“We have restaurants, we have other properties, we have galleries, we have stores. So being part of the program is going to help any business here in Santa Fe especially here at the plaza,” said Almodovar. “This will help us in a great great way we will have future guests, revenue is going to come up, it’s going to help other properties.”

Starting next year, the owners will be starting on new projects for the inn.