Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque held a ribbon-cutting at the Route 66 Visitor Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Route 66 Visitor Center on West Central is still a work in progress as finishing touches are being applied to the center. A piece of history from a 1940s-era motel will be added to the site.

The old “Mountain Lodge” in Carnuel was destroyed in a fire in 2014, but the sign survived.

Its owner, Owen St. Germain, donated the sign to the visitor center. It was installed Wednesday, after getting refurbished by Build it Right, a company that works in the construction field.

Sometime before Christmas, the city hopes to install the second part. It is a figure of a man on a donkey. Officials said this is expected to be part of a larger collection of historic neon signs at the visitor center.