Old Belen church’s stained glass windows live on

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a decade, historic stained glass windows have returned to a Belen church. The windows were made in Chicago in 1911 for the German Lutheran Church at Reinken Avenue and Fourth Street in Belen.

The church eventually became the Presbyterian Church, which sold the building in 1997 and took the stained glass windows with them. They had plans to reinstall them in their new church.

That never happened, but they did refurbish the windows and kept them in storage. The old church is now Noblin Funeral Home.

Owner Robert Noblin acquired the stained glass windows and recently had them reinstalled. “It was about a four-week project to make sure that number one, they were protected from the elements outside, and also that our existing frames would hold the weight,” said Noblin. “The windows have a lot of significance to the families here in Belen who attended church here when it was a church.”

Noblin says the community is welcome to stop by and take a look at them in person.