ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Work is continuing on a historic building in Alamogordo. Volunteers have worked with the city and Joe Lewandowski to restore the old Dudley School, one of the oldest buildings in town.

In a Facebook post from the city, Lewandowski said the demolition is 95% complete, and all the drywall work is done.

The city has approved $200,000 for the project, and Lewandowski spear-headed the effort to retrieve thousands of old Atari games dumped in the Alamogordo landfill in the early 80s.

He’s sold some of the games to help pay for the project