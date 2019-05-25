Ojo Spa Resorts will no longer accept children in springs area

New Mexico

OJO CALIENTE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Northern New Mexico hot springs resort is getting cheers and jeers for a rule change at its facility. 

Ojo Spa Resorts, home of the Ojo Caliente Hot Mineral Springs, says it will no longer allow children under 13 in the springs area. Children will still be allowed to lodge and dine with the resort.

In an Instagram post, the hotel says the rule change is due to overwhelming feedback and observations made by staff regarding overcrowding and noise. In the comments, many people praised the decision while a few voiced displeasure.

However, some say it is noisy adults that are the issue, not children. The rule becomes effective on June 10, 2019.

