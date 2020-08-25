Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority receives grant to help construct rental housing for low-income tribal members

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A $104,000 Affordable Housing Program grant will help fund the construction of a new rental housing for Ohkay Owingeh’s lower-income residents. The grant, from Century Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, will help address a shortage of one-bedroom apartments in the area for low-income tribal members.

“We have recognized that we have a need for one-bedroom apartments,” said Tomasita Duran in a news release from Business Wire, executive director of the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority. “A lot of the people on our waiting list are tribal elders on fixed incomes. We’re hoping to address that need with this project.”

According to the same news release, the project is the third phase of the Tsigo Bugeh Village in Ohkay Owingeh. The new, $1 million project will consist of two buildings, each with four one-bedroom, one-bath apartments for small families and seniors.

“This AHP grant will help the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority build housing for low-income tribal members in this northern New Mexico pueblo,” said Greg Hettrick in the same news release, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “These apartments are critically needed to address the shortage of affordable apartments in the pueblo, and we were glad to join with Century Bank to provide this grant and help address that need.”

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss