Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority receives grant to help construct rental housing for low-income tribal members

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A $104,000 Affordable Housing Program grant will help fund the construction of a new rental housing for Ohkay Owingeh’s lower-income residents. The grant, from Century Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, will help address a shortage of one-bedroom apartments in the area for low-income tribal members.

“We have recognized that we have a need for one-bedroom apartments,” said Tomasita Duran in a news release from Business Wire, executive director of the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority. “A lot of the people on our waiting list are tribal elders on fixed incomes. We’re hoping to address that need with this project.”

According to the same news release, the project is the third phase of the Tsigo Bugeh Village in Ohkay Owingeh. The new, $1 million project will consist of two buildings, each with four one-bedroom, one-bath apartments for small families and seniors.

“This AHP grant will help the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority build housing for low-income tribal members in this northern New Mexico pueblo,” said Greg Hettrick in the same news release, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “These apartments are critically needed to address the shortage of affordable apartments in the pueblo, and we were glad to join with Century Bank to provide this grant and help address that need.”

Latest News