Officials warning drivers of heavy traffic for state tournament

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drivers may face heavy traffic when traveling for the state basketball tournament.

The highway 550 project has caused backups for months now and it could cause delays for families heading to the Santa Ana Star Center.

The Department of Transportation says there’s another project to watch out for, I-25 from La Bajada to just south of Cerrillos Road.

“Not only might you get stuck in one project, but you might get stuck in two. So make sure you give yourself an extra window of time just to get through there and make your kid’s game,” said Kimberly Gallegos with NMDOT.

Lanes will open up for the I-25 project during rush hour periods. The 550 project has lanes open in both directions but there are more stops along the way.

