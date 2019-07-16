Officials warn rodeo, fair participants about virus affecting livestock

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – State agriculture officials are warning fair and rodeo organizers about a virus affecting livestock.

Cases of vesicular stomatitis virus, or VSV, have been found in four New Mexico counties this year. Symptoms in horses, cattle, sheep and other livestock include lesions and blisters in the mouth and drooling.

The Agriculture Department says if you’re taking animals to the fair, don’t handle other people’s animals, avoid sharing grooming equipment, and use your own water buckets. If animals show signs of VSV, they should be sent home.

