NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The attorney general is warning New Mexicans about a new scam making the rounds targeting fire victims. The scammers call, claiming to be a FEMA representative, and ask for some sort of payment.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico airman found dead in his home
- Health: NMDOH issues updated public health order
- Trending: 80-year-old man arrested for drinking while driving in Farmington
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 16 de Mayo 2022
FEMA does not ask for payment for services and will only reach out if a person has first contacted FEMA, or applied for relief. Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is asked to report it to local law enforcement or the attorney general’s office.