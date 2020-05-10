Officials warn about human-caused fire danger

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are warning of an elevated risk of human-caused wildfires because of drying conditions and people’s negligence.

The Carson National Forest Director says his fire managers are concerned about an early start to this year’s fire season and are warning people to avoid crowding in day-use sites. The forest remains open but its developed campgrounds are closed and the use of charcoal grills is not allowed.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss