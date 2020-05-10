Officials warn about human-caused fire danger

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are warning of an elevated risk of human-caused wildfires because of drying conditions and people’s negligence.
The Carson National Forest Director says his fire managers are concerned about an early start to this year’s fire season and are warning people to avoid crowding in day-use sites. The forest remains open but its developed campgrounds are closed and the use of charcoal grills is not allowed.
