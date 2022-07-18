NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. on the BCSO helicopter crash that killed four Bernalillo County first responders Saturday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the update this page.

Saturday, BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico while returning from assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. BCSO uses its helicopter to provide aerial firefighting and other assistance across New Mexico. In the past week, BCSO used the Metro 2 helicopter to fight a small fire in the East Mountains near Albuquerque, and the Atalaya Fire near Santa Fe.

The victims in the crash have been identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. New Mexico State Police says its investigators are now working alongside federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to look into the cause of the crash.