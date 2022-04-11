CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant outside Carlsbad says there is no danger to the public after testing for radioactive material in liquid. According to a tweet, during processing of a container that held radioactive material, there was a small amount of liquid at the bottom that had low levels of radioactive contamination
Officials tested personnel who were in contact with the container and say everyone is okay. They also say there is no indication of airborne contamination and that there is no risk to the public or environment.