LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas still has safe drinking water, the New Mexico Environment Department confirms. The city and NMED have been closely monitoring the effects that post-fire runoff from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire could have on the city’s water supply.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency July 29, The orders were signed due to the area’s drinking water being threatened by flash flooding at the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon burn scar. The orders make $2.25 million in emergency funding available to prevent more damage, repair infrastructure and anything that can help recovery time related to the wildfire and burn scar flooding. The emergency funds will also allow the city to set up a temporary pre-treatment system that will allow the city to treat water from Storrie Lake.

After recent floods, the city started using the Bradner Reservoir as its main source of drinking water. This reservoir has not been impacted burn scar run-off. “We reviewed the data and verified that the water in Las Vegas is safe. We are working closely with the city to ensure safe drinking water is delivered to residents while addressing supply challenges from wildfire and burn scar flooding,” NMED Drinking Water Bureau Chief Joe Martinez said in a release. According the a release from NMED, as of Wednesday August 3, the city’s drinking water meets all standards and is safe.