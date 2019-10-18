Officials: Roswell road project will take longer than expected

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Roswell street will be out of commission for another couple of months as crews continue to upgrade waterlines.

The project on North Garden South of College started months ago to replace some valves and parts of the waterline. City officials say it ended up being a bigger undertaking than they expected when they discovered rusted fittings and other underlying problems with the pipes.

“It caused a lot of problems starting from July, the good thing is now, we’re moving ahead,” city engineer Louis Najar said.

The city is planning to repave the stretch near Third Street next week, then move toward Fifth and Eighth streets. Their goal is to wrap up by Christmas. In the meantime, drivers will need to find alternate routes.